Watch for Keycorp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.35% Yesterday

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.02 to a high of $11.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.18 on volume of 5.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Keycorp have traded between a low of $7.45 and a high of $20.52 and are now at $11.14, which is 50% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.3%.

