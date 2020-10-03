Watch for Kellogg Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.39% Yesterday

Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.38 to a high of $64.20. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $61.54 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kellogg Co and will alert subscribers who have K in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Kellogg Co has traded in a range of $51.34 to $71.05 and is now at $61.01, 19% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.