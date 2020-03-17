Watch for Kellogg Co to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 8.78% Yesterday

Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.21 to a high of $64.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $63.78 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Kellogg Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $71.05 and a 52-week low of $51.34 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $68.63 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

