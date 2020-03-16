Watch for Jpmorgan Chase to Potentially Rebound After Falling 12.97% Yesterday

Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $84.55 to a high of $91.96. Yesterday, the shares fell 13.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $86.32 on volume of 10.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Jpmorgan Chase on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $128.91. Since that call, shares of Jpmorgan Chase have fallen 19.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Jpmorgan Chase have traded between the current low of $84.55 and a high of $140.76 and are now at $90.43. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.