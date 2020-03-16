Watch for Johnson&Johnson to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.28% Yesterday

Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $122.43 to a high of $130.27. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $124.50 on volume of 4.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Johnson&Johnson have traded between the current low of $122.43 and a high of $154.50 and are now at $131.23. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 0.8% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Johnson&Johnson on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $145.29. Since that call, shares of Johnson&Johnson have fallen 7.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.