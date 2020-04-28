MySmarTrend
Watch for Johnson&Johnson to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.21% Yesterday

Written on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 12:46pm
By James Quinn

Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $150.70 to a high of $153.10. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $153.64 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Johnson&Johnson and will alert subscribers who have JNJ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Johnson&Johnson share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $157.00 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% higher and 0.09% higher over the past week, respectively.

