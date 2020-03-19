Watch for Johnson Controls to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.63% Yesterday

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.12 to a high of $26.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.53 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Johnson Controls share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.82 and a 52-week low of $23.96 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $25.89 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

