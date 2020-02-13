Watch for Istar Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.10% Yesterday

Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.36 to a high of $15.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $15.56 on volume of 167,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Istar Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.84 and a high of $15.69 and are now at $15.58, 99% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

