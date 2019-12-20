Watch for Ipg Photonics to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.18% Yesterday

Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $144.48 to a high of $148.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $145.39 on volume of 52,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Ipg Photonics share prices have been bracketed by a low of $80.68 and a high of $185.45 and are now at $144.57, 79% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

