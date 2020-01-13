Watch for Invitae Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 7.72% Yesterday

Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.51 to a high of $18.53. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.12 on volume of 2.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Invitae Corp have traded between a low of $12.20 and a high of $28.75 and are now at $18.01, which is 48% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

