Watch for Invesco Mortgage to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.03% Yesterday

Invesco Mortgage (NYSE:IVR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.43 to a high of $17.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.41 on volume of 477,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Invesco Mortgage share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.58 and a 52-week low of $14.81 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $17.58 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

