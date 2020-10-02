Watch for Invacare Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 8.92% Yesterday

Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.58 to a high of $8.51. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $7.78 on volume of 583,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Invacare Corp have traded between a low of $4.13 and a high of $11.63 and are now at $8.24, which is 100% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

