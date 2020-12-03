Watch for Intuitive Surgic to Potentially Rebound After Falling 6.72% Yesterday

Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $466.79 to a high of $487.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $501.00 on volume of 657,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Intuitive Surgic share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $619.00 and a 52-week low of $455.15 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $474.01 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

