Watch for Intuitive Surgic to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.25% Yesterday

Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $569.58 to a high of $572.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $583.83 on volume of 633,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Intuitive Surgic on October 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $549.80. Since that recommendation, shares of Intuitive Surgic have risen 7.2%. We continue to monitor ISRG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Intuitive Surgic has traded in a range of $562.42 to $1054.77 and is now at $560.00, -0% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.