Watch for Intuitive Surgic to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.46% Yesterday

Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $507.87 to a high of $517.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $512.00 on volume of 101,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intuitive Surgic have traded between a low of $360.50 and a high of $619.00 and are now at $520.33, which is 44% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Intuitive Surgic and will alert subscribers who have ISRG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.