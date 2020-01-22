Watch for Intuitive Surgic to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.40% Yesterday

Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $602.51 to a high of $608.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $603.80 on volume of 172,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intuitive Surgic have traded between a low of $562.42 and a high of $1054.77 and are now at $609.73, which is 8% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

