Watch for Interpublic Grp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.13% Yesterday

Interpublic Grp (NYSE:IPG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.66 to a high of $22.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $23.02 on volume of 692,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Interpublic Grp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.15 and a 52-week low of $19.56 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $22.67 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

