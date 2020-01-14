Watch for Interpublic Grp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.11% Yesterday

Interpublic Grp (NYSE:IPG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.25 to a high of $23.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $23.34 on volume of 634,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Interpublic Grp has traded in a range of $19.56 to $23.98 and is now at $23.62, 21% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

