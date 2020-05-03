Watch for Interface Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.90% Yesterday

Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.05 to a high of $14.39. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.45 on volume of 88,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Interface Inc has traded in a range of $10.41 to $18.05 and is now at $14.63, 41% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

