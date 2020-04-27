Watch for Intercontinental to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.88% Yesterday

Intercontinental (NYSE:ICE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $89.80 to a high of $90.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $90.31 on volume of 744,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intercontinental have traded between a low of $63.51 and a high of $101.93 and are now at $92.29, which is 45% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

