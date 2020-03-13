Watch for Interactive Brok to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.35% Yesterday

Interactive Brok (NASDAQ:IBKR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.14 to a high of $43.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $41.00 on volume of 503,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Interactive Brok share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.50 and a 52-week low of $31.96 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $40.87 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

