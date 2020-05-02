Watch for Integra Lifescie to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.80% Yesterday

Integra Lifescie (NASDAQ:IART) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.81 to a high of $57.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $57.03 on volume of 748,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Integra Lifescie share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $65.09 and a 52-week low of $42.14 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $57.23 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

