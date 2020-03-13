Watch for Ingredion Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.83% Yesterday

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $66.99 to a high of $73.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $67.95 on volume of 424,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ingredion Inc have traded between the current low of $66.99 and a high of $106.28 and are now at $67.55. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

