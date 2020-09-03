Watch for Ingersoll-Rand to Potentially Rebound After Falling 16.59% Yesterday

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.97 to a high of $26.16. Yesterday, the shares fell 16.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.68 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ingersoll-Rand and will alert subscribers who have IR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ingersoll-Rand have traded between the current low of $22.97 and a high of $146.85 and are now at $23.18. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.6%.