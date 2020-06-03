Watch for Illumina Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.80% Yesterday

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $265.96 to a high of $275.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $270.72 on volume of 427,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Illumina Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $252.43 and a high of $380.76 and are now at $269.50, 7% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

