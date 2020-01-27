Watch for Illumina Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.60% Yesterday

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $312.52 to a high of $316.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $318.28 on volume of 322,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Illumina Inc have traded between a low of $263.30 and a high of $380.76 and are now at $314.17, which is 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

