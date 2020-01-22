Watch for Illumina Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.29% Yesterday

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $328.18 to a high of $331.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $327.93 on volume of 267,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Illumina Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $263.30 and a high of $380.76 and are now at $332.00, 26% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% higher and 0.34% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Illumina Inc on September 19th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $303.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Illumina Inc have risen 7.9%. We continue to monitor ILMN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.