Watch for Illinois Tool Wo to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.56% Yesterday

Illinois Tool Wo (NYSE:ITW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $170.38 to a high of $173.02. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $175.05 on volume of 523,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Illinois Tool Wo on October 16th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $155.54. Since that recommendation, shares of Illinois Tool Wo have risen 13.3%. We continue to monitor ITW for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Illinois Tool Wo share prices have been bracketed by a low of $129.72 and a high of $182.34 and are now at $173.10, 33% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.