Watch for Ii-Vi Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 9.44% Yesterday

Ii-Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.51 to a high of $38.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $36.86 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ii-Vi Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.10 and a 52-week low of $22.60 and are now trading 71% above that low price at $38.71 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ii-Vi Inc and will alert subscribers who have IIVI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.