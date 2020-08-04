Watch for Ii-Vi Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 4.61% Yesterday

Ii-Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.86 to a high of $29.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $28.21 on volume of 330,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ii-Vi Inc on March 20th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Ii-Vi Inc have risen 7.4%. We continue to monitor IIVI for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ii-Vi Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.10 and a 52-week low of $19.00 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $29.03 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.