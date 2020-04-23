Watch for Idex Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.24% Yesterday

Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $151.50 to a high of $154.34. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $153.09 on volume of 188,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Idex Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $104.56 and a high of $178.14 and are now at $154.78, 48% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

