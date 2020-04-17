Watch for Hyatt Hotels-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.65% Yesterday

Hyatt Hotels-A (NYSE:H) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.27 to a high of $57.05. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $55.87 on volume of 746,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Hyatt Hotels-A has traded in a range of $24.02 to $94.98 and is now at $55.88, 133% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hyatt Hotels-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hyatt Hotels-A in search of a potential trend change.