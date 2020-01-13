Watch for Huntsman Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.39% Yesterday

Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.64 to a high of $23.15. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $23.05 on volume of 332,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Huntsman Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.33 and a high of $25.66 and are now at $22.82, 32% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Huntsman Corp on September 6th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.92. Since that recommendation, shares of Huntsman Corp have risen 8.0%. We continue to monitor HUN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.