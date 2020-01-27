Watch for Huntington Banc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.97% Yesterday

Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.42 to a high of $13.51. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.68 on volume of 6.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Huntington Banc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Huntington Banc in search of a potential trend change.

Huntington Banc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.63 and a 52-week low of $12.14 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $13.53 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% higher and 0.27% lower over the past week, respectively.