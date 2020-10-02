Watch for H&R Block Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.84% Yesterday

H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.06 to a high of $22.31. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.26 on volume of 589,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, H&R Block Inc has traded in a range of $21.98 to $29.62 and is now at $21.91, -0% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in H&R Block Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of H&R Block Inc in search of a potential trend change.