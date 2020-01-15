Watch for H&R Block Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.72% Yesterday

H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.98 to a high of $24.07. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $23.89 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

H&R Block Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.62 and a 52-week low of $22.79 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $24.43 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

