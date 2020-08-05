Watch for Hp Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.48% Yesterday

Hp Inc (NYSE:HPQ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.22 to a high of $15.46. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $15.26 on volume of 3.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Hp Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.54 and a high of $23.93 and are now at $15.44, 23% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

