Watch for Hormel Foods Crp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.57% Yesterday

Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.33 to a high of $44.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.77 on volume of 900,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Hormel Foods Crp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.84 and a 52-week low of $37.00 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $45.17 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hormel Foods Crp on November 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $42.61. Since that recommendation, shares of Hormel Foods Crp have risen 4.4%. We continue to monitor HRL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.