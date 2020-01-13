Watch for Horizon Pharma P to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.54% Yesterday

Horizon Pharma P (NASDAQ:HZNP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.82 to a high of $37.98. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $36.68 on volume of 757,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Horizon Pharma P on January 7th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Horizon Pharma P have risen 75.8%. We continue to monitor HZNP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Horizon Pharma P has traded in a range of $20.05 to $37.81 and is now at $37.64, 88% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.