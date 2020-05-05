Watch for Horizon Pharma P to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.38% Yesterday

Horizon Pharma P (NASDAQ:HZNP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.27 to a high of $37.53. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $36.50 on volume of 599,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Horizon Pharma P share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.74 and a high of $39.10 and are now at $37.16, 63% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.60% higher and 0.1% lower over the past week, respectively.

