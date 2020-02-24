Watch for Home Depot Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.02% Yesterday

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $237.70 to a high of $242.39. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $242.15 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Home Depot Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $247.36 and a 52-week low of $179.52 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $241.95 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

