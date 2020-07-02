Watch for Hologic Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.35% Yesterday

Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.84 to a high of $54.17. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $53.89 on volume of 492,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Hologic Inc has traded in a range of $42.61 to $55.25 and is now at $53.35, 25% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

