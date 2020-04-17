Watch for Hologic Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.45% Yesterday

Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.42 to a high of $43.19. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.66 on volume of 742,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hologic Inc have traded between a low of $26.49 and a high of $55.25 and are now at $42.89, which is 62% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

