Watch for Hollyfrontier Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.94% Yesterday

Hollyfrontier Co (NYSE:HFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.35 to a high of $45.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.57 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hollyfrontier Co on November 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.91. Since that call, shares of Hollyfrontier Co have fallen 13.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Hollyfrontier Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.73 and a high of $58.88 and are now at $44.35, 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.