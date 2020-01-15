Watch for Hollyfrontier Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.03% Yesterday

Hollyfrontier Co (NYSE:HFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.07 to a high of $48.16. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $47.87 on volume of 538,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hollyfrontier Co have traded between a low of $37.73 and a high of $58.88 and are now at $46.83, which is 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hollyfrontier Co on November 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.91. Since that call, shares of Hollyfrontier Co have fallen 10.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.