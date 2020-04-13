Watch for Hollyfrontier Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.54% Yesterday

Hollyfrontier Co (NYSE:HFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.87 to a high of $26.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.27 on volume of 861,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Hollyfrontier Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.88 and a 52-week low of $18.48 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $26.17 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

