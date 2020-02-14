Watch for Hollyfrontier Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.90% Yesterday

Hollyfrontier Co (NYSE:HFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.01 to a high of $44.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.48 on volume of 751,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Hollyfrontier Co has traded in a range of $37.73 to $58.88 and is now at $42.77, 13% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

