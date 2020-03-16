Watch for Hilton Worldwide to Potentially Rebound After Falling 8.25% Yesterday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.83 to a high of $72.64. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $71.40 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Hilton Worldwide share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $115.48 and the current low of $63.83 and are currently at $72.14 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

