Watch for Hilton Worldwide to Potentially Rebound After Falling 7.61% Yesterday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.40 to a high of $73.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $83.40 on volume of 4.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Hilton Worldwide share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $115.48 and the current low of $71.40 and are currently at $73.62 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hilton Worldwide and will alert subscribers who have HLT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.