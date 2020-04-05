Watch for Hilton Worldwide to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.22% Yesterday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $69.08 to a high of $70.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $71.42 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hilton Worldwide have traded between a low of $44.30 and a high of $115.48 and are now at $70.13, which is 58% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

